SIR ELTON JOHN: Everything You Need To Know for the Coffs Shows
Presented by Triple M
Triple M Coffs Coast presents ELTON JOHN's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour' in Coffs Harbour.
We have also been in touch with Chugg Entertainment following last night's show in Auckland.
They told Triple M "Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night. He is resting today, and Doctors are confident he will recover. At this stage, all remaining shows will go ahead as planned."
With the first show on Tuesday 25 February, here is everything you need to know about getting to the show!
