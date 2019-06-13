Sir Elton John Expands Farewell Yellow Brick Road Australian Tour

In response to huge demand following the success of Rocketman, Sir Elton John has expanded his already massive Australian tour.

Retiring from the stage, Elton John is making sure Australian audience won't miss this living legend live and has added another show to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

Elton John has added another date to A Day On The Green at Geelong's Mt Duneed Estate on Saturday December 7, which will be the first of Elton's 11 Victorian concerts.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday June 25 at 9.00am local time from Ticketmaster.

It's been a huge year for Elton who's topped the album charts and film charts following the global success of his biopic Rocketman.

The stunning Geelong venue, one of the region’s premium wineries, has hosted some of the biggest names in music including Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Sting and Red Hot Chili Peppers, with the Chili Peppers becoming the fasting-selling show in a day on the green history.

Since going on sale in February this year, Australia and New Zealand have snapped up tickets to Elton’s Farewell tour, with total sales approaching half a million tickets over the 32 shows announced to date.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour is intimate and personal, while also spectacular and daring. Audiences will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life, and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, via mesmerising, never-before-seen images and videos displayed throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career.



More than a concert; an unforgettable memory!

This is the final chance to nab your spot at Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Don’t miss out.

TOUR DATES - A DAY ON THE GREEN ELTON JOHN

Sat Dec 7 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC ** NEW SHOW **

Sat Jan 18 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD SOLD OUT

Sun Jan 19 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD SOLD OUT

Wed Jan 29 All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC SOLD OUT

Fri Jan 31 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC SOLD OUT

Sat Feb 1 Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC SOLD OUT



Tickets on sale Tuesday June 25 at 9.00am local time

From www.ticketmaster.com.au & 136 100

