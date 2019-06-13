COFFS HARBOUR: Sir Elton John Is Heading To Coffs Harbour

Sir Elton John will bring his Farewell Tour to Coffs Harbour in 2020.

The historic announcement was made on Triple M on Friday morning, revealing that the worldwide sensation will deliver the first music performance ever to be staged at Coffs Harbour’s C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

The Tiny Dancer singer is currently touring the world with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The experience of a lifetime will be the first and last time that Sir Elton John will perform in Coffs Harbour, with staging for the show transported around the country by more than 20 semi-trailers.

Complete with brand new stage production, and tour wardrobe designed by Italian fashion house Gucci, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road global tour is intimate and personal, while also spectacular and daring.

Promoter Michael Chugg, Executive Chairman of the tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said, “The Coffs Coast should get ready to welcome one hell of a showman in February next year, as the very first musician to perform at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

“The Coffs Coast won’t know what hit them, and I bet Elton will have a bit of fun with that too…!”

The entire city is getting behind the news, with the Big Banana wearing giant glasses, and Coffs Harbour City Council flags and billboards around the city.

Audiences will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life, and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, via mesmerising, never-before-seen images and videos displayed throughout the show from his incredible 50 year career.

He will be joined by longstanding band members Nigel Olsson on drums (part of Elton’s original three-piece band in 1970), esteemed musical director Davey Johnstone (who first recorded with Elton in 1971 and joined the band a year later) on guitar, virtuoso Ray Cooper on percussion, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, and Kim Bullard on keyboards.

Tickets for the show, presented by Triple M Coffs Coast and Chugg Entertainment go on sale from 9am, Tuesday 25th June at Ticketek.