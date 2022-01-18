Sister Of Elizabeth Rose Struhs Launches GoFundMe Campaign

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched on behalf of the family of eight-year-old Elizabeth Rose Struhs who was allegedly murdered by her parents earlier this month.

Elder sister of Elizabeth, Jayde Struhs has started a fundraiser for her family after both parents of the eight-year-old were arrested and charged with murder.

Police have alleged that Elizabeth died on January 7th as a result of her parents refusing to provide her with her Type 1 diabetes medication.

Elizabeth’s parents Kerrie Elizabeth Struhs and Jason Richard Struhs are currently in police custody awaiting trial and have been charged with torture, murder and failing to provide the necessities of life.

The couple have not yet entered a plea and no information has been revealed as to a potential court date.

“No other family should have to hear or experience what we have had to endure in this past week,” Ms Struhs said.

“…We have faced the brutal reality that the people who should have protected her did not, and we may never know the full extent of what took place.”

Elizabeth had seven siblings including five young siblings between the ages of three and 16-years-old and two elder siblings.

Ms Struhs said that many people including family and community members have been sharing pleasant memories of Elizabeth.

“Many people have shared some beautiful memories of their time with her. It is truly heartwarming to hear that so many people loved her,” she said.

Ms Struhs said that all money raised will be put towards the care of her younger five siblings.

“When the full-time guardianship is decided, I will dedicate all money raised to providing the ongoing care for my five youngest family members to ensure they remain in a safe, secure and loving home.”

