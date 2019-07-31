Six Arrested As Part Of Alleged Large-Scale Drug Operation In Narrandera

Six people have been arrested as part of investigations into an alleged large-scale drug supply operation in the state’s south west.

Strike Force Devas was established in March 2019 by Murrumbidgee Police District to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Narrandera area.

Strike force detectives arrested five men and a woman over their alleged involvement in the supply of 'ice' through the region.



The police operation began shortly after 12pm yesterday (Wednesday 31 July 2019), with the arrest of a 20-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Cadell Street, Narrandera.

Following the arrest, Strike Force Devas executed five search warrants across Narrandera, during which a further three men – aged 41 and two aged 51 – and the 34-year-old woman were arrested. All five were taken to Narrandera Police Station.

During the searches, police seized several items including ice, MDMA, cannabis, a firearm, prohibited weapons and cash.

The 20-year-old man was charged with 10 counts of supply prohibited drug between June and July 2019. He was also charged with one count of owner/occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises: expose child to drugs.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Griffith Local Court on 1 August 2019.

A 41-year-old Narrandera man was charged with three counts of supply prohibited drug and take part in supply prohibited drug.

A 34-year-old Narrandera woman was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug, take part in supply of prohibited drug, and owner/occupier knowingly allowing use as drug premises: expose child to drugs.

A 51-year-old Narrandera man was charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug and one count of possess prohibited drug.

All three were refused bail and are due to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court today (Thursday 1 August 2019).

A second 51-year-old Narrandera man was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and hinder police. He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Narrandera Local Court on 23 August 2019.

A sixth search warrant was executed by investigators with the assistance of the Public Order Riot Squad in Pioneer, Griffith, where a 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug (indictable quantity) and one count of owner/occupier knowingly allowing use as drug premises.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court later today.



During the search, police seized several items including ice and cash.

Murrumbidgee Police District Commander, Superintendent Craig Ireland, said the arrests are the culmination of excellent work by local police.

“The hard work and dedication of our officers has led to the arrest of six people for drug offences,” Supt Ireland said.

“Ice is a poison and it has the potential to destroy communities – I want to reinforce the message that supplying drugs will not be tolerated in our community.

“We will continue to dismantle criminal networks operating in our region, even if we have to do it one by one,” Supt Ireland said.

Police inquiries are continuing.