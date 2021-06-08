Six Major Tassie Events To Receive Government Support

Six iconic Tasmanian festivals were scheduled to get a helping hand from the State Government.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the organisers of the events, including Dark Mofo, Festivale, the Wooden Boat Festival, TARGA Tasmania, the Junction Arts Festival and Mona Foma, were set to secure more funding.

Minister for Hospitality and Events, Sarah Courtney, said the push for support was important, as it would establish Tasmania as an event locale for years to come.

“We know that these events are multi-year agreements. Some of them, historically, have been three years while some of them have been five years, so they’re all things that will be determined throughout the negotiations,” the Minister said.

The announcement arrived just over a week prior to the commencement of Tasmania’s ‘dark arts’ Winter festival, Dark Mofo, which returned after a brief hiatus due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Six Tasmanian Events To Receive Funding Support

