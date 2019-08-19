Six Regional Towns Up For Tidiest Town Awards

Six Western Australian communities are now head to head in an effort to take home the top honour in the 50th Keep Australia Beautiful Council Tidy Towns Sustainable Communities Awards.

Of the 45 entrants this year there are 6 regional overall State-title finalists including Albany, Bunbury, Esperance and Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

The 50th anniversary of the Tidy Towns awards in 2019 provided a framework for communities to work together for the sustainability of WA's regional towns.

The State and category winners will be announced on 25 October 2019 at the Tidy Town Sustainable Communities Awards event in Perth.