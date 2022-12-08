Six Students Expelled From Elite Sydney School Over Hazing

An elite catholic school in Sydney has expelled several students over the “unacceptable” hazing of other students.

Waverley College has expelled six students over bullying between several year nine and year seven students.

The bullying is believed to have started after a group of year seven students threw fruit and water at a group of year nine students.

Some of the hazing included locking students inside fire hydrant cupboards, forcing students to lick shoes and belting some students so hard they were left with severe bruising.

Principal Graham Leddie said in a statement that the bullying was an overreaction from the year nines which escalated to a serious level.

"The year 9s responded completely disproportionately to students who were two years younger than they were and it got out of hand," he said.

"Most of the students that were attacked had nothing to do with provoking the year 9s and were innocent victims.

"What started as some silly behaviour turned into assault and humiliation type behaviours."

The school confirmed they discovered that the bullying was occurring in October and began approaching students the following day.

"The College moved quickly and sent a clear message that whether we treat someone with respect or disrespect - there will always be a corresponding outcome that they are responsible for," the school said in a statement.

"The choice is up to each person to determine what outcome they want their actions to have, and they must live with the consequences of that."

