Six Teens Hospitalised After Ingesting Unknown Substance

A crime scene has been established in North Mackay after six teenagers were treated for ingesting an unknown substance on Thursday morning.

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition, while the other five aged between 12 and 15 are being treated in the emergency ward at the Mackay Base Hospital.

The Central Queensland Briefing

Police and paramedics were called out to a home on Malcomson Street around 10:30am to reports of six unwell children requiring urgent medical attention.

An investigation is underway with local detectives and scientific officers attempting to determine the substance ingested by the kids.

A police spokesman told reporters that police remained on standby, while the operation remains under the management of the QAS.

