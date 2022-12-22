Six-Year-Old Boy Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

A six-year-old boy has been killed in a single-vehicle car crash in the southwest of NSW on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of a crash along Moulamein Road at around 12PM following reports a ute had rolled off the road.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later where they found a severely damaged ute.

Despite paramedics rushing to the scene, a six-year-old boy died at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A four-year-old boy was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to Melbourne Children’s Hospital.

A 31-year-old man was also treated at the scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

Police have established an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.