Six-Year-Old Severely Injured During Dog Attack Near Brisbane

A young girl is in serious condition in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Woodridge on Monday afternoon.

A six-year-old girl was dragged off a fence and into her front yard before being attacked by a dog just south of Brisbane.

Queensland Ambulance said in a statement that the young girl has suffered severe abdominal and chest injuries.

“One patient has been transported in a serious condition to Queensland Children’s Hospital after a reported dog attack at 4.26pm,”QAS said.

A man in his 20’s was also injured during the incident and was treated by paramedics before being transported to Queensland Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment to a leg wound.

The man is believed to have attempted to pull the dog off the child when he was injured.

Two dogs were removed from a nearby property by dog handlers a short time after the incident.

According to the Logan City Council, the two dogs are unregistered.

