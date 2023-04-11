Six-Year-Old Severely Injured During Dog Attack Near Brisbane

Dogs unregistered

Article heading image for Six-Year-Old Severely Injured During Dog Attack Near Brisbane

9NEWS

A young girl is in serious condition in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Woodridge on Monday afternoon.

A six-year-old girl was dragged off a fence and into her front yard before being attacked by a dog just south of Brisbane.

Queensland Ambulance said in a statement that the young girl has suffered severe abdominal and chest injuries.

“One patient has been transported in a serious condition to Queensland Children’s Hospital after a reported dog attack at 4.26pm,”QAS said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A man in his 20’s was also injured during the incident and was treated by paramedics before being transported to Queensland Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment to a leg wound.

The man is believed to have attempted to pull the dog off the child when he was injured.

Two dogs were removed from a nearby property by dog handlers a short time after the incident.

According to the Logan City Council, the two dogs are unregistered.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

Georgie Marr

12 hours ago

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Dog Attack
Queensland Ambulance Service
The Queensland Briefing
Listen Live!
Dog Attack
Queensland Ambulance Service
The Queensland Briefing
Dog Attack
Queensland Ambulance Service
The Queensland Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs