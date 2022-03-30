Sixth Person Charged Over Alleged Murder Of Basketball Player At Docklands

Police have charged a sixth man in relation to the murder of 23-year-old basketball player Alier Riak which occurred at the Docklands in early March.

A 19-year-old Shepperton man was charged by homicide detectives with violent disorder and affray on Tuesday night over the stabbing death of Mr Riak.

The man is being remanded in custody and is set to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

Five other men have already been charged in relation to the alleged stabbing attack on Mr Raik and his 26-year-old brother on March 13.

Details of Mr Raik’s death were revealed in the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The court heard that Mr Raik had been celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, brothers and some friends at the Docklands before he was set upon by five males while leaving the venue in the early hours of March 13.

The group were alleged to have approached Mr Raik and his group over an issue that had occurred earlier in the evening.

Mr Raik then attempted to placate the group when the five men are alleged to have produced weapons and attacked the 23-year-old’s brother.

According to court documents, Mr Raik was stabbed repeatedly while attempting to protect his brother from the group.

“During the unprovoked, violent disorder, the deceased came to the aid of his brother and was viciously assaulted by the offending group. During this attack, the deceased was fatally stabbed multiple times and his brother was also stabbed multiple times, requiring emergency medical intervention,” the documents read.

“Upon the arrival of the police … members of the offending group continued to harass and antagonise the two victims as they lay in the middle of Bourke Street with serious injuries, prior to fleeing the scene.”

Mr Raik was transported to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Aron Gebregorgis of Tarneit and 19-year-old Teamrat Kassa of Derrimut with murder.

Police also charged 22-year-old Daniel Dang, 21-year-old Emmanuel Lado and another 20-year-old man from Epping with violent disorder and affray.

Mr Aliak was an up and coming basketball star who had recently signed on to play in the semi-professional the Darwin Salties.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

