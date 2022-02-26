Sixth Person Dies In Floodwaters West Of Brisbane

The death toll in south-east Queensland has risen to six as wild weather continues to lash the state.

Tragically, a 34-year-old man has died in Brisbane after freeing himself from his car in submerged waters.

Police have confirmed a man was able to escape from his car which had become submerged in floodwaters on Witton Road, Indooroopilly about 2:30am, and attempted to swim to safety.

However, nearby residents raised the alarm when the 34-year-old from Moorook failed to surface from the water.

Emergency services located his body in floodwaters at Indooroopilly a short time later.

It follows a "life-threatening flash flooding" alert issued late Saturday night to residents in North Booval in Ipswich, west of Brisbane.

"Significant flood inundation is possible around Keith Street, Cornish Street, Hart Street, Egerton Street and Hanlon Street," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) warned.

"Conditions are very dangerous and may pose a threat to lives. Properties are currently being impacted."

The local Ipswich City Council has ordered residents to "evacuate now."

An evacuation centre is open at the Ipswich Showgrounds for North Booval and Bundamba residents.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology's senior forecaster Helen Kirkup warns the weather system looks like its staying put in south-east Queensland until Monday, with the worst of the weather shifting to Brisbane on Sunday.

"We would probably see Brisbane and the Gold Coast really copping it,'' she said.

Early Sunday morning, QFES issued a new emergency alert for Logan, with rivers expected to peak later in the day.

It follows hundreds of Gympie residents on Saturday, advised to evacuate and move to higher ground.

