SkillaRoo Takes Home Medallion For Excellence

Gladstone Ports Corporations Electrical Apprentice Anthony Cobb has made the GCP proud, bringing home a Medallion for Excellence for his phenomenal efforts on the world stage.

Taking out 12th place in the Electrical Instrumentation category, Anthony competed with 1,600 other contestants over four days.

Anthony, who was inducted into the Skillaroo team in April, said intensive training and plenty of support is to thank for his impressive win.

“I have been training for over 12 months in preparation for the competition, as well as travelling to training camps all over Australia,” - Anthony Cobb

Anthony said the competition has allowed him to work on, improve and perfect his electrical skills.

“Although it was a challenging competition, I really feel that I have been able to develop my skills and knowledge as an electrician.” - Anthony Cobb

But that's definitely not all for Anthony with WorldSkills inviting the electrician back to join the judging panel for the next round of competitions, kicking off within the next few weeks.

GCP Acting CEO Craig Walker said he is extremely proud of Anthony for his impressive efforts on stage.

“The entire GPC family have been following Anthony’s WorldSkills experience and are so proud of all he has achieved, his hard work and dedication, is a testament to the young tradesman that he is,” - Craig Walker

Craig Walker hopes that Anthony's massive triumph inspires others to compete and achieve their very best in their chosen trades.