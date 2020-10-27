Skyway For Airlie Beach... Jay Thinks There Are Some Similarities To "Monorail" On The Simpsons

Annastacia Palaszczuk Has Announced The Government Will Back Funding For The Skyway In Airlie beach.... Jay Thinks It Sounds Like Something Else We Have Seen On The TV!

The Official Press Release

The Whitsundays region could be set for a major new tourist attraction with the Palaszczuk Government backing the $55 million Whitsundays Skyway development.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said a re-elected Labor government would contribute $1 million in matched funding towards the project for the purchase of additional land for Conway National Park.



The Premier said Australian Adventure Tourism Group’s Whitsundays Skyway cableway and ecotourism adventure proposal had the potential to support hundreds of jobs and create a brand new tourism experience for the Whitsundays.



“The Whitsundays is an iconic Queensland destination and with one in three jobs relying on tourism the region has been hit hard by COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017,” Ms Palaszczuk said.



“The region’s attractions are heavily based on its stunning maritime environment however, a key priority for the local tourism industry is to diversify the region’s offering to include more land-based experiences.”



The proposal includes:

a summit café with spectacular views of the Whitsunday islands,

an Indigenous cultural interpretive centre,

one kilometre cableway,

treetop ropes course,

new bike trail and other off-road bike and walking trails.

To enable the development to go ahead a small parcel of land in Conway National Park – adjacent to a residential area in Arlie Beach – would be required to be revoked and the proponent would need to provide a suitable land offset with higher ecological values.



Labor Candidate for Whitsunday Angie Kelly said Labor was right behind the project.



“This private investment proposal is a strong vote of confidence in the future of Whitsundays tourism,” she said.



“If this proposal stacks up, Labor will be on board to help it grow with $1 million towards the purchase of higher quality land offsets to expand Conway National Park.



“Tourism is critical to our economic success, so we need to prioritise exciting ideas like the Skyway that mean more jobs and new high value ecotourism experiences.”



The Premier said the proposal had progressed to a detailed assessment under State Development’s Exclusive Transaction Framework.



The Queensland Government is currently engaging directly with the Gia and Ngaro Peoples on the Skyway proposal.