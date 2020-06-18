Slade Point Lotto Winner!!!

A Mackay mother admitted she didn’t believe her daughter when she said they had won $200,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket – until she sent her a photo of the top prize winning ticket!



The winning $15 Jungle Game Book Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Slade Point Mackay, Shop 1, 5 Finch Street, Slade Point.



Speaking with an official from the Lott this afternoon, the north Queensland winners recounted how the excitement unfolded.



“My daughter bought me the ticket actually. But funnily enough, I didn’t even scratch the ticket. She did while I was at work,” the Mackay mum explained.



“She called me and told me we’d won and I didn’t believe her.



“I made her take a photo of it and send it to me. As soon as I saw the photo, I called her back and said ‘oh my god, oh my god, you’re right’.



“I still had to stay at work, but it certainly made the day a lot brighter.



“Once I got home, we started to get all excited again and we were jumping up and down and screaming.



“We took photos of the ticket and us celebrating and sent it to all of our family.



“It was amazing!



“All I can say is, thank you dear lord! I am so grateful for this prize.



“It’s made my year!”



When asked how they intended to enjoy their prize, the ecstatic pair said they’d spent the night making plans.



“We are going to take some time off work each and go away for a weekend to celebrate,” the winning mum shared.



“We have decided we are both getting new cars!



“We also are going to go on a bit of a shopping spree as well.”



Slade Point Mackay owner Anoop Kumar said he was pleased to see his outlet sell a top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket.



“We are thrilled,” he said.



“We couldn’t be happier for our winning customers and wish them all the best with their prize.



“I can only imagine what exciting plans they have for their prize.



“It’s a great feeling selling someone a major prize winning ticket.



“We feel very lucky and hope to make more of our customers major prize winners in the future.”



In 2019, there were 199 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $9.7 million in top prizes.



During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 27.1 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $208.8 million. This equates to more than half a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.



