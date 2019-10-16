Slammers Announce Mark Worthington As New Men's Coach

One of the best sporting exports from the South West, Mark Worthington, is coming home to coach the South West Slammers in the State Basketball League in 2020.

The announcement made this afternoon off the back of a horror season for the Slammers, which saw the men's team only come away with one win in 2019 and a host of injuries.

Worthington was given the job after a tough process over the last few weeks of who would take over from John Triscari.

Slammers SBL Director Russell Donovan saying in a press release it's the first step in preparing for 2020.

"Mark’s coming home is exciting on many fronts, Mark has a burning desire to Coach and focus on developing our local talent and bringing players back to the club," said Mr. Donovan.

Worthington called time on his 335-game NBL career after his Cairns Taipans side was knocked out in the semifinals by the Perth Wildcats in February 2017 and has an impressive CV.

The 36 year old has played over 100 games for the national side, represented Australia at the World Basketball Championships twice and gone to the Olympics in Beijing and London.

He was the NBL Rookie of the Year in the 2005/06 season, made the league's NBL First side four times and scored an NBL championship title with the South Dragons in 2009.

The game has also seen Worthington travel around the world playing the US, Germany, Serbia, Melbourne United and Puerto Rico.