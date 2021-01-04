Slash, Chad Smith And More Saw In The New Year Playing A Rock Gig With Rapper Post Malone

Well 2021 is off to a weird start with this new super group.

Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Jane's Addictions bass player Chris Chaney and producer Andrew Watt on guitar backed rapper Post Malone for a rock heavy New Years eve live stream gig.

The popular hip hip artist and the all star band took on Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains and more.

It's confusing, but cool.

