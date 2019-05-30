Slash Confirms He'll Start Working On The New Guns N' Roses Album This September

It's the album we're all waiting for, the album we never expected would ever happen and now the brand new album from Guns N' Roses is closer than ever.

Last year, the band's guitarist Richard Fortus confirmed the band were in the studio and now THE guitarist Slash has answered our prayers.

In a recent interview with American rock radio station 101WRIF Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash confirmed after his tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Guns N' Roses have a few festival appearances before they head into the studio to work on the new album this September.

In the honest interview Slash shot it straight saying "When we finish the tour in the fall, then we will commence on working on wha will be the next Guns record...we've already started working on stuff."

This will be the first album from "Guns N' Roses" since 2008's Chinese Democracy and the first album Slash, Axl and Duff have made together since 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?"

As for Axl's involvement in AC/DC, reports tell us he will be involved with the band in someway, after being photographed in the recording studio with the rock band.

We ask Triple M's Godfather of rock, Lee Simon about the idea of AXL/DC.

It's all good news if two of the biggest rock bands in the world are bringing out new music.

