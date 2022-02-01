Slash Talks New Music, His Gibson Artillery, and The Exciting Groundswell In Rock

Slash joins Triple M Nights with Dave Gleeson

Rock royality Slash caught up with Dave Gleeson on the brand new Triple M Nights show. We find out how he's gone acclimating to a global pandemic.

"What the F*** is going on?" - Slash

Touching on modern rock music, Slash insists there's a super exciting groundswell in rock.



Slash also gives us a run down of his Gibson artillery!

"I have a tonne of guitars I can't take on the road!" - Slash



Have a listen to the full chat below:

