Slash Talks New Music, His Gibson Artillery, and The Exciting Groundswell In Rock

Rock royality Slash caught up with Dave Gleeson on the brand new Triple M Nights show. We find out how he's gone acclimating to a global pandemic.

"What the F*** is going on?"

- Slash

Touching on modern rock music, Slash insists there's a super exciting groundswell in rock.


Slash also gives us a run down of his Gibson artillery!

"I have a tonne of guitars I can't take on the road!"

- Slash


Have a listen to the full chat below:

1 February 2022

