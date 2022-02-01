Slash Talks New Music, His Gibson Artillery, and The Exciting Groundswell In Rock
Slash joins Triple M Nights with Dave Gleeson
Rock royality Slash caught up with Dave Gleeson on the brand new Triple M Nights show. We find out how he's gone acclimating to a global pandemic.
"What the F*** is going on?"
- Slash
Touching on modern rock music, Slash insists there's a super exciting groundswell in rock.
Slash also gives us a run down of his Gibson artillery!
"I have a tonne of guitars I can't take on the road!"
- Slash
Have a listen to the full chat below:
