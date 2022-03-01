UNCENSORED: Slash Reveals His Record Making Process & Talks AUS Show Dates

The one and only Slash joins Kalun on Triple M

Bonafide rock royalty Slash joins us to chat about his brand new record 4 (feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators). Dissecting his record making process, and revealing his favourite part. Slash also discusses releasing the album on Gibson Records, and his go-to guitar when inspiration strikes.

Slash also offers advice to young rockers on the game (the music industry), and teases Australian show dates in the near future.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

