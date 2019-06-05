Sleeping Homeless Man Brutally Bashed With Glass Bottle At Coolangatta

A homeless man has been brutally attacked with a glass bottle while he slept in an alleged assault at Coolangatta.

The 59-year-old was sleeping against the side of a building on Griffith Street around 10pm on Wednesday when he was attacked.

Paramedics were called to the scene shortly after and treated the victim for possible fractures to his eye socket, nose and left clavicle.

He was transported to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations continue, as well as the hunt for the alleged offender involved.

Anyone who may have witness the incident or have information is asked to contact Policelink of 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.