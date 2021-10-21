Slight Jump In NSW Covid Cases As Vaccine Drive Continues

New South Wales reported a jump in Covid cases on Thursday with 372 new infections and sadly one coronavirus-related death.

No unexpected, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said she expected a rise in cases as the two-week infection lag began to tick over.

'We believe [case numbers] would go up, as we have more interactions,' she said. 'But as I said, it is in the hands of everyone.'

'So, the more people get tested, the more people follow a public health advice, the more people get vaccinated, this will all give us protection,' she said.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to do all that we can, get vaccinated, continue to follow the public health advice and let’s try to make sure that our ICUs have as few as possible people with Covid in them as we open up over this Christmas-New Year period,” Dr Chant said.

Meanwhile, five public state schools were closed overnight due to Covid infections.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the closing of school, like businesses and other venues is expected during this period.

"Schools from time to time will be closed, we have never shied away from that being a challenge," he said.

The Premier ensured reporters that the Education Department were prepared for outbreaks and keen to see kids return to face-to-face learning.

"We want our kids back in the classrooms, it's incredibly important for them, it's important for parents across the state." - Premier Perrottet

Currently, 92.5 per cent of people aged over 16 have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 82.3 per cent are double dosed.

There are 523 patients in NSW hospitals with Covid, with 124 of those people in intensive care.

