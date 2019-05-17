Slipknot Announce New Album Ahead Of Aussie Tour

Hard rock legends Slipknot have announced the details of their highly anticipated sixth album.
We Are Not Your Kind will be released August 9, just in time for the band's support slot on Metallica's Australian tour.
Guitarist Jim Root noted, “This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums - not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”
SLIPKNOT
AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2019 w/Metallica
- Oct 17 - Perth, AU - Optus Stadium
- Oct 20 - Adelaide, AU - Adelaide Oval
- Oct 22 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)
- Oct 24 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium
- Oct 26 - Sydney, AU - ANZ Stadium
- Oct 29 - Brisbane City, AU - QSAC
