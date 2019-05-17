Slipknot Announce New Album Ahead Of Aussie Tour

Hard rock legends Slipknot have announced the details of their highly anticipated sixth album.

We Are Not Your Kind will be released August 9, just in time for the band's support slot on Metallica's Australian tour.

Guitarist Jim Root noted, “This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together. One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums - not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

SLIPKNOT

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2019 w/Metallica

Oct 17 - Perth, AU - Optus Stadium

Oct 20 - Adelaide, AU - Adelaide Oval

Oct 22 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Oct 24 - Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium

Oct 26 - Sydney, AU - ANZ Stadium

Oct 29 - Brisbane City, AU - QSAC





For more information on SLIPKNOT, visit:

OFFICIAL WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

APPLE MUSIC | SPOTIFY | AMAZON MUSIC | ROADRUNNER RECORDS

www.warnermusic.com.au

For all that matters in rock news this week:



Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!

