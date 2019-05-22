Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Warming Up For Oz Tour With Some 110% Pure Rocking Covers

As we're sure you are probably all aware, Slipknot is coming to Oz later this year on that mammoth tour with the one and only Metallica, and we've seen something from Slipknot's Corey Taylor that will get all rock fans that little more juiced about the forthcoming tour.
At a recent gig in Garden Grove at Garden Amp, Taylor did a whole set of covers and, well, what can we say?
The hard rock singer exercised his wide knowledge of rock music bouncing from David Bowie, to Australia's own INXS and to the glam rock Poison.
Bowie's Moonage Daydream
INXS's Don't Change (at 3:25)
Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time (at 1:30)
Although his set was all covers, it's being reported that it was most likely a one-off, obviously he's gearing towards a MASSIVE Aussie tour later in the year!
Slipknot have JUST announced their new album is coming out later this year, you can pre-order now.
Metallica’s WorldWired Australia Tour 2019
With special guests Slipknot
- Thursday, October 17th
Optus Stadium, Perth, WA
- Sunday, October 20th
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA
- Tuesday October 22nd (Sold Out)
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
- Thursday October 24th
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC
- Saturday October 26th
ANZ Stadium, Sydney, NSW
- Tuesday, October 29th
QSAC, Brisbane, QLD
Written by: @dantheinternut