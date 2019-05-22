Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Warming Up For Oz Tour With Some 110% Pure Rocking Covers

As we're sure you are probably all aware, Slipknot is coming to Oz later this year on that mammoth tour with the one and only Metallica, and we've seen something from Slipknot's Corey Taylor that will get all rock fans that little more juiced about the forthcoming tour.

At a recent gig in Garden Grove at Garden Amp, Taylor did a whole set of covers and, well, what can we say?

The hard rock singer exercised his wide knowledge of rock music bouncing from David Bowie, to Australia's own INXS and to the glam rock Poison.

Bowie's Moonage Daydream

INXS's Don't Change (at 3:25)

Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time (at 1:30)



Although his set was all covers, it's being reported that it was most likely a one-off, obviously he's gearing towards a MASSIVE Aussie tour later in the year!

Slipknot have JUST announced their new album is coming out later this year, you can pre-order now.

More info here

For more information on SLIPKNOT, visit:

OFFICIAL WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

APPLE MUSIC | SPOTIFY | AMAZON MUSIC | ROADRUNNER RECORDS

www.warnermusic.com.au



Metallica’s WorldWired Australia Tour 2019

With special guests Slipknot

Thursday, October 17th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA Sunday, October 20th

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA Tuesday October 22nd (Sold Out)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC Thursday October 24th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC Saturday October 26th

ANZ Stadium, Sydney, NSW

ANZ Stadium, Sydney, NSW Tuesday, October 29th

QSAC, Brisbane, QLD

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:

www.metallica.com

www.slipknot1.com

www.livenation.com.au



For the latest in Rock News

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.

Written by: @dantheinternut