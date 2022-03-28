Slow Down In The Mackay Isaac Region: A Laid-back Way To Discover Our Home

Time to dust off that suitcase and start planning your next adventure. With many Australians still skeptical about travelling internationally, it would be a fantastic opportunity to explore and discover your own backyard.

Forget city lights and the hustle and bustle of the city, come up for air in the untouched natural wonders of the Mackay Isaac Region. From coral reef adventures at the Great Barrier Reef to soaring up to new heights, admiring the majestic landscapes of Clermont. Taking a break in

the Mackay Isaac region will not disappoint.

With spectacular Brisbane to Mackay Virgin flight deals from $109 and the launch of Mackay Isaac Tourism’s 2022 Winter campaign - with great deals from the regions world-class tourism operators and an amazing family prize giveaway up for grabs:



• 2 x nights in a family room at Rydges Suites Mackay

• Family trip to the Reef on Wildcat, 2 x adults + 2 x children

• 4 x 1 hour passes + wristbands to Wakehouse Australia

• Family Pass to Sarina Sugar Shed



Mackay Isaac Tourism Chief Executive Officer Tas Webber said there is no better time to soak in the world class experiences that the region has to offer.

“With our winter campaign launched and amazing travel deals, now would be the perfect excuse for you and your loved ones to take a well-deserved family holiday!

It is time for you take the road less travelled and discover, play and explore the Mackay Isaac Region.” Mr Webber said.



Whilst the pandemic did put a sudden halt to travelling, the tourism sector in the Mackay Isaac Region was still running at full speed – improving and creating unforgettable experiences for travellers planning to visit.



Multi-national award-winning tourism operators such as Wildcat Mackay from Red Cat Adventures and Sarina Sugar Shed are just some of the A-list operators who are raring to go and showcase their one-of-a-kind tour experiences.