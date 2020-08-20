SLS Grants and Scholarships are now available

Calling all Limestone Coast community projects and students – Stand Like Stone Grants and Scholarships are now available

Community groups, not-for-profits and students urged to apply for funding

Do you need a grant to help you with your community project, or know a local student who needs a scholarship to help them realise their dreams? If so, the Stand Like Foundation is seeking applications from community groups, not-for-profits, and students of the Limestone Coast.

The annual Spring Grants round is now open with grants up to $10,000 available for local projects. For over 14 years the small grants program has funded vital community projects addressing a variety of issues including education, the arts, healthcare, disability, and youth support.

Stand Like Stone’s CEO, Anne Kerr said “We’ve proudly worked in partnership with our region supporting communities right across the Limestone Coast for well over a decade now. As funding for these projects comes directly from the community, it’s everyone who has ever donated to Stand Like Stone that makes these grants and scholarships possible”.

Stand Like Stone’s annual educational scholarships are also available, with a variety of scholarships for students with a connection to the Limestone Coast, from Mount Gambier to Keith, Kingston to Lucindale, Naracoorte to Millicent and everywhere in between. There are also specific funding opportunities for students in nursing, music, arts, trades and viticulture.

“Our grants and scholarships enable us to respond to the needs of the people and communities of this region, ensuring local projects and students receive support. We really encourage anyone and everyone to get on board and apply” said Mrs Kerr.

The Small Grants and Scholarships are open from 15th August 2020.

Small Grant applications close at 5.00pm on 30 th September 2020.

September 2020. Educational Scholarship applications close at 5.00pm on 31st October 2020.

Application forms and further information are available from www.standlikestone.com.au.