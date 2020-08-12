Smash Mouth Played A Pretty Normal Looking Gig This Week

It's as if 2020 didn't happen according to Smash Mouth, who played a straight up gig this week.

The "rock" band played to thousands of fans as part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota which attracted an estimated 250,000 people.

Video footage emerging from the event shows the packed crowd cheering and rocking out to Smash Mouth, with frontman Steve Harwell grateful we "can feel human again".

Watch:



