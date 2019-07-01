SMILE | Here's All The Spots You Can Meet Supercars Drivers This Week

Famous faces of the Supercars world are landing in Towsville this week for the WATPAC Townsville 400.

You have the chance to get the perfect pic with the drivers too with lots of events happening across Supercars week.

It’s a great way to start the school holidays too, so check the details and get the kids out and about!

On Wednesday the Transporter Parade will see multi-million dollars worth of Supercars team transporters take over Townsville streets.

The always fun and loud convoy departs Webb Drive at the Bohle at 11:50am and will follow the route below:

You’ll also have two chances to see the legendary Chaz Mostert on Wednesday, at Totally Workwear from 12noon-1pm and at Supercheap Auto in Garbutt from 4:30pm-5:30pm.

Caltex Pimlico are also gearing up to host a Supercars driver on Wednesday, Cam Waters will be on site from 2:30pm-3:30pm for signings and selfies!

If you spot some green smoke from the top of Castle Hill on Thursday around lunch time, that’ll be driver Rick Kelly marking 100 years of Castrol Australia being founded.

On Thursday arvo the Supercars Drivers Parade will commute from Fryer Street down to Strand Park and will be followed by a 5:30pm-6:15pm signing session.

HAPPY SUPERCARS WEEK!