Smoke Alert Issued For Denmark to Walpole

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Denmark to Walpole and surrounds in the Shires of Denmark and Manjimup.

The smoke is a result of a prescribed burn being carried out today in Mount Roe National Park and is expected to clear overnight.

WHAT TO DO:

If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.

Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.

People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.

People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.

More details, visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow us on Twitter or Facebook or listen to news updates.