Smoke Alert for Esperance townsite in the Shire of Esperance

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for the Esperance townsite in the Shire of Esperance

The smoke is the result of a current bushfire in Cape Le Grand National Park and is expected to clear by tonight

WHAT TO DO:

If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.

Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.

People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.

People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337)