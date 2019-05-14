Smoke Alert for parts of the Avon Valley and Perth Hills

Smoke Alert for Julimar, Wundowie, Wooroloo, Chidlow and surrounding areas in the Shires of Toodyay, Northam and Mundaring

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Julimar, Wundowie, Wooroloo, Chidlow and surrounding areas in the Shires of Toodyay, Northam and Mundaring.

The smoke is the result of a prescribed burn being carried out today in Julimar State Forest by DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service and is expected to clear overnight.

WHAT TO DO: