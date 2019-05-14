Smoke Alert for parts of the Avon Valley and Perth Hills

Result of a prescribed burn

14 May 2019

Smoke Alert for Julimar, Wundowie, Wooroloo, Chidlow and surrounding areas in the Shires of Toodyay, Northam and Mundaring

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Julimar, Wundowie, Wooroloo, Chidlow and surrounding areas in the Shires of Toodyay, Northam and Mundaring.

The smoke is the result of a prescribed burn being carried out today in Julimar State Forest by DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service and is expected to clear overnight.

WHAT TO DO:

  • If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.
  • Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.
  • People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.
  • People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.
