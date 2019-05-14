Smoke Alert for parts of the Avon Valley and Perth Hills

Smoke Alert for Julimar, Wundowie, Wooroloo, Chidlow and surrounding areas in the Shires of Toodyay, Northam and Mundaring
The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Julimar, Wundowie, Wooroloo, Chidlow and surrounding areas in the Shires of Toodyay, Northam and Mundaring.
The smoke is the result of a prescribed burn being carried out today in Julimar State Forest by DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service and is expected to clear overnight.
WHAT TO DO:
- If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.
- Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.
- People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.
- People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.