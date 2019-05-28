Smoke alert issued by Parks and Wildlife

Smoke Alert for Bindoon to Two Rocks, including Yanchep, Quinns Rocks, Muchea and surrounds in the Shire of Chittering, City of Wanneroo and Shire of Gingin
The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Bindoon to Two Rocks, including Yanchep, Quinns Rocks, Muchea and surrounds in the Shire of Chittering, City of Wanneroo and the Shire of Gingin.
The smoke is the result of a prescribed burn being carried out today in the Julimar State Forest by DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service. It is expected to clear tomorrow.
WHAT TO DO:
- If the smoke is particularly thick, it is recommended people shut doors and windows and turn off air-conditioners.
- Smoke may reduce visibility on some roads and motorists should take care, turn on headlights and travel at appropriate speeds when travelling in these areas.
- People with asthma and pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular illnesses should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.
- People with conditions exacerbated by smoke should take precautions in line with their medical advice for these circumstances.