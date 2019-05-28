Smoke alert issued by Parks and Wildlife

Smoke Alert for Bindoon to Two Rocks, including Yanchep, Quinns Rocks, Muchea and surrounds in the Shire of Chittering, City of Wanneroo and Shire of Gingin

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for Bindoon to Two Rocks, including Yanchep, Quinns Rocks, Muchea and surrounds in the Shire of Chittering, City of Wanneroo and the Shire of Gingin.

The smoke is the result of a prescribed burn being carried out today in the Julimar State Forest by DBCA's Parks and Wildlife Service. It is expected to clear tomorrow.

WHAT TO DO: