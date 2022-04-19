Smoke Alert Issued For Perth & Surrounding Suburbs

Perth and surrounding suburbs have woken to a smoke warning this morning with a heavy smoke haze blanketing the city.

Health officials have warned residents of Perth that the smoke could trigger pre-existing health issues and could lessen visibility on the roads.

According to the WA Bureau of Meteorology, a “lid” was created overnight as a result of an atmospheric inversion, causing the smoke to remain caught just above the “surface” of the city.

An official smoke alert was issued for Perth and Peel on Monday evening following a number of scheduled burn-offs across South West WA.

Locals are being urged to keep their windows closed and to avoid using their air conditioners where possible.

Those who suffer from pre-existing health conditions including asthma, are being told to prepare to execute treatment plans.

The smoke is expected to have cleared by this afternoon.

