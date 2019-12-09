Snap Up Your Tickets For The Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo!

The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival is back over in 2020 with 12 days to celebrate all things equine and will kick off with the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo on Sunday, January 5 at Doug Jennings Park, Main Beach!

Whether you're keen to see high-action polo, spot some royalty & celebs or just for a fun summers day out, you can experience ALL of that and more at the polo!

PLUS, world-famous polo player, Argentinian Nacho Figueras, will be back in action!

Keen to go along but need to be pushed across the line? Here's what you can expect:

Four thrilling games of polo

Back by popular demand, international polo superstar Nacho Figueras and Rugby League legend Billy Slater

Royalty and celebrities

Live concert in General Admission

Kids club

Pacific Fair Fashions on the Field

Divot Stomp

Big screen and so much more

These are your ticket options:

GENERAL ADMISSION & FAMILY PACKAGES

You'll be located in an excellent viewing position immediately beside the polo ground. Bring a chair or picnic rug and enjoy all the polo action whilst feasting on food and beverage options available for purchase from the cash bar. GRANDDAD JACK’S CRAFT DISTILLERY ENCLOSURE This enclosure is located in an ideal viewing position immediately beside the polo ground and includes a cocktail style setting, with a great range food and beverage options available to purchase from the cash bar.

PACIFIC FAIR PAVILION The stylish Pacific Fair Pavilion experience includes a 5.5-hour premium food and beverage package and prime viewing position immediately beside the polo ground. It's ocated alongside the VIP Marquee and has an indoor & outdoor area. Here's the schedule: 11:30am - Gates Open to all hospitality areas 11:30am - Pacific Fair Fashions on the Field opens 11:30am - Game 1 12:20pm - Game 2 1:25pm - Divot Stomp 1:50pm - Game 3 3:20pm - Pacific Fair Fashions on the Field Final 3:40pm - Game 4 5:00pm - Live Concert – General Admission 6:00pm - Event Concludes

For more info, you can head to www.magicmillionspolo.com.au/