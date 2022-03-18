“HE’S MY UNCLE!” Sneaking Into Shows FOR FREE

"He's My Uncle!"

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner joined us on Triple M to chat about the release of the Gurus' brand new album 'Chariot Of The Gods'. Dave Faulkner talks about how times have changed over their 40+ year career, particularly with lack of hunger for live music.

Lee also confesses to Dave that he used to tell people that Dave Faulkner was his uncle! Flexing the lie at concerts to get in for free!

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

