So Metallica Aren't Coming Now But At Least We've Got An Epic Cinematic Event To Look Forward To

Obviously, we're all reeling from the news that the mighty Metallica have cancelled their forthcoming tour of Australia and NZ, but what we can look forward to is, well, this.

Yes, that's Lars appearing in San Francisco to personally spruik their forthcoming cinema release, S&M².

If you didn't know, back on September 6, Metallica joined forces with the San Francisco Symphony to perform a gig that married the power of the metal legends with the panache of the symphony.

Epic!

 

It clearly won't make up for the magic that would have been this latest tour, but given the reasons for the cancellation, we'll happily take a night of S&M² with Metallica.

Where it's showing, here

Earlier this week, our very own Iron Hayden broke down the tour cancellation news.

