So The South Won CMK's "Best Side Of The River" Debate - So What!

Last week, Clairsy, Matt and Kymba had a week long contest to decide which side was truly the best side of the river, and south won it, just.

Elissa Macneall and @dantheinternut, both from the north, don't quite understand what went wrong.

Of course, it's all just a bit of fun and in this episode of the podcast that's all about Perth, Dan and Liss discuss the north v south debate, taking a staycation here in Perth and WA, and the power of the quokka.

There's also a bit of stuff on this weekend here in Perth so get on board.

