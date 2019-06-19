So What Happens Now? Latrell Mitchell's Next Move After THAT $11 Million Offer

It's the record-breaking contract offer that no-one is admitting to, but James Hooper is doubling down on his report that Latrell Mitchell could be heading to the Bulldogs on a 10-year, $11 million deal.

Hoops joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG just moments after breaking the news, where he explained why the 22-year-old's next move could prove risky.

Hoops also touched on whether Blues coach Brad Fittler would have been given the heads-up about the offer before dropping Mitchell from the side for Game II.

"The timing of it, I think, is key to Latrell's headspace at the moment, and everything we've been hearing and seeing from him on the field and off the field as well," he explained.

