Socceroo Fans Can Watch The Game At Melbourne's AAMI Stadium

Soccer fans across Melbourne can rejoice because there are several locations you can watch the Socceroos take on Argentina on Sunday morning.

Socceroo fans have three great options for watching the World Cup Match on Sunday.

Melbourne’s Fed Square will be playing the match on the big screen along with the Vitoria Golf Club in Cheltenham.

AAMI Park will also be playing the game and will be open free of charge for fans from 5AM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Fans will be able to sit back and watch the Socceroos take on Argentina in Qatar from the comfort of the stadiums grandstand seats.

"This Sunday will see thousands of football fans again descend on Melbourne’s CBD, so we’re making more live sites available for football fans to watch the Socceroos’ historic World Cup match against Argentina.” - Premier Daniel Andrews.

“This is Australia’s best-ever World Cup performance, and we’re making sure as many people as possible can enjoy the action and cheer on our side as it takes the field in Qatar.”

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open golf tournament will be showing the game on their big screen with plenty of food, drink and seating for the whole family, opening at 5:30AM.

The first 500 people will get free entry while anyone after that will be required to pay a $33 entry fee. Kids will be free all day long.

Victoria’s landmark buildings are set to light up in green and gold from 8PM tonight until 6AM on Sunday morning.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.