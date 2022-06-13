- Other Sports NewsSocceroos Captain Matt Ryan Opens Up On Being Substituted Just Before Penalty Shootout Victory
Socceroos Captain Matt Ryan Opens Up On Being Substituted Just Before Penalty Shootout Victory
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Socceroos captain & goalkeeper Matt Ryan has opened up on the being substituted just before his side's penalty shootout victory.
Speaking to Triple M Breakfast with MG, Jess & Pagey, Ryan had no idea the change with substitute keeper Andrew Redmayne was happening.
