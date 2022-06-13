Socceroos Captain Matt Ryan Opens Up On Being Substituted Just Before Penalty Shootout Victory

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for Socceroos Captain Matt Ryan Opens Up On Being Substituted Just Before Penalty Shootout Victory

Socceroos captain & goalkeeper Matt Ryan has opened up on the being substituted just before his side's penalty shootout victory.

Speaking to Triple M Breakfast with MG, Jess & Pagey, Ryan had no idea the change with substitute keeper Andrew Redmayne was happening. 

LISTEN BELOW:

13 June 2022

Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Socceroos
Matt Ryan
Listen Live!
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Socceroos
Matt Ryan
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Socceroos
Matt Ryan
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs