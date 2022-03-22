Socceroos Coach Slapped With Hefty Fine For Breaching COVID Rules

Socceroos football manager Graham Arnold has apologised for an "error of judgement" after breaching COVID isolation protocols.

Arnold was dealt a $25,000 fine after walking at Narrabeen Beach in Sydney's north on Sunday.

The 58-year-old tested positive to the virus last Thursday.

In a statement from Football Australia, Arnold addressed the matter, announcing the fine will be a donation to the Red Cross flood relief fund.

"I sincerely apologise for my error of judgement on Sunday," Arnold said.

"I accept that I should not have left my home as per the New South Wales self-isolation protocols and will remain at my property until my self-isolation window concludes. I also accept the sanctions that come because of this error."

Arnold is required to return a negative result at the end of his self-isolation period before rejoining the Socceroos camp ahead of their game against Japan on Thursday.

