Socceroos Qualify For World Cup In Shootout Win Over Peru

The Socceroos are going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a nail-biting 5-4 penalty shootout against Peru this morning (AEST) in Doha.

In what seemed to be a selection bombshell, coach Graham Arnold subbed off captain Mat Ryan in the final moments of extra time, bringing in Sydney FC’s Andrew Redmayne into the goals – a selection that proved to be one of the greatest tactical decisions.

In just his third cap for Australia, Redmayne saved the penalty that qualified Australia, while being spared by the post in another shot, and became Australia’s football hero.

REDMAYNE MAKES THE SAVE! 🧤



The Socceroos are through to the World Cup after some Penalty Shootout heroics from super-sub Andrew Redmayne!#AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/8eVuQd9jFc — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 13, 2022

It took 20 games across 1,008 days for Australia to book its place in the 2022 World Cup, and despite it arguably being the Socceroos’ best performance in the qualifying campaign, they were unable to break the deadlock in the regular 90 minutes.

Nerves racked the nation as Peru’s substitute Edison Flores hit the post with a header in the half an hour of extra time, but Australia was able to survive its opponents final burst and take the match to penalties.

Arnold was lost for words post-match, expressing to Channel 10 just how proud he was of his team for making its fifth consecutive World Cup.

“I’m just... So proud of the players, you know? No one knows what those boys have been through to get to hear. It was so hard, the whole campaign, and the way they’ve stuck at it and committed themselves to it, incredible,” he told Channel 10.

“Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver, and to try to get him on the mental aspect while we were making that change, to add that bit of uncertainty in their brains, that was, yeah, that is the reason.”

Penalties:

Australia

121’ Martin Boyle – miss

122’ Aaron Mooy – goal

125’ Craig Goodwin – goal

127’ Ajdin Hrustic – goal

128’ Jamie Maclaren – goal

131’ Awer Mabil

Peru

122’ Gianluca Lapadula – goal

124’ Alexander Callens – goal

126’ Luis Advincula – miss

127’ Renato Tapia – goal

129’ Edison Flores – goal

132’ Alex Valera – miss

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 21 in Qatar and runs through until December 18.

