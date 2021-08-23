Social Media Disinformation Harming Tasmania’s Aquaculture Industry

Tasmania's Aquaculture industry is currently 'at risk' of harm from social media disinformation, according to the country's peak fisheries body.

The Fisheries Research and Development Corporation has told a federal parliament inquiry that campaigns against the industry online aren't based in scientific fact.

Hobart Local News

Managing Director Dr Patrick Hone is hopeful the online discourse will change.

"We should all start with the basis of trying to use best evidence to inform the discussion and making sure that we've got an understanding of what that science is, and that science should then inform the regulation, development, community views"

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Marine farming in Tasmania is now one of the State's major industries with farmed species including salmonids, oysters, mussels, abalone, seahorses, and seaweeds.

Meantime, the Tasmanian Alliance for Marine Protection (TAMP) are claiming there are undisclosed maps with ear-marked expansion markings for the aquaculture sector.

TAMP co-chair Peter George suggests that the maps disclose current suitability’s and future developments.

But the fisheries industry have said there is no “grand conspiracy” with no plans to expand into any designated “no grow” zones, as the government work on a new map, any future expansion subject to strict assessments of the area.

