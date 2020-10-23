Soil-Turning Ceremony To Start Construction Of 14 MWp Leeton Solar Farms

Photon Energy and Leeton Shire Council held a soil-turning ceremony today to celebrate the start of construction on Photon Energy’s two PV power plants with a combined capacity of 14 MWp in Leeton.

The power plants will be located on Fivebough Road on the outskirts of Leeton in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area. Photon Energy are the owner and operator of the two power plants - Leeton Solar Farm Pty Ltd and Fivebough Solar Farm Pty Ltd. Each power plant has a grid connection capacity of 4.9 MW AC and an installed capacity of 7 MWp DC.

The power plants will extend over 37 hectares and supply power to the grid of Essential Energy as non-scheduled generators.

“Leeton Shire Council is delighted that this long-awaited renewable energy project is commencing which according to Photo Energy will contribute to up to 50 jobs locally during the construction phase and two to three jobs over the life of the project,” said Paul Maytom, Mayor of Leeton Shire Council.

Michael Gartner, CTO of the Group and Managing Director of Photon Energy Australia said, "We thank Leeton Shire Council for their support to make these projects possible and are proud to be adding to Australia’s arsenal of reliable, clean and competitive fleet of solar power generation directly in a region which has significant power demands.”

Photon Energy Engineering Australia Pty Ltd will act as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for both projects.

Once connected to the grid, Photon Energy Operations Australia Pty Ltd will provide long-term operations and maintenance as well as monitoring services.

“We will participate directly in the National Energy Market and with single axis tracking technology we will be able to optimise power generation to take advantage of market opportunities with the flexibility of adding energy storage in the future,” said Mr Gartner.

