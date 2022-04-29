Solomon Islands Prime Minister Blasts Australian Government Over AUKUS Deal

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has criticised the Australian government over failing to consult the pacific nation about the AUKUS deal.

He said the Federal government should have been given prior knowledge about new security agreement with the US which involved nuclear submarines.

"The AUKUS Treaty will see nuclear submarines in Pacific waters," he said.





"I learnt of the AUKUS treaty in the media. One would expect that as a member of the Pacific family, the Solomon Islands and members of the Pacific should have been consulted to ensure this AUKUS treaty is transparent."

It comes in the wake of Solomon Islands' security pact deal with China, which creates a platform for Beijing to set up a naval base in the Pacific.

"I realise that Australia is a sovereign country, which can enter into any treaty it wants to, transparently or not. Which is exactly what they did with AUKUS," Sogavare said.

"When Australia signed up to AUKUS, we did not become theatrical or hysterical … about the implications this would have for us. We respected Australia’s decision."

Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne said they'll look for assurance from the Pacific nation that China will not build a military base, to ensure balance remains across the pacific

