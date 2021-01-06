Some Absolute Legend With Too Much Time On Their Hands Has Mashed Up The Pokemon Theme With Foo Fighters All My Life

In the weirdest mashup that we didn't know we needed, hear the Foo Fighters 2002 hit All My Life like you've never heard before.

Notorious YouTube mash up artist(?) William Maracni released the hilarious mash up last month, along with the weirdly hilarious video.

Watch here:

The Foo Fighters have been keeping busy on the internet, from frontman Dave Grohl's true stories on instagram, drum battles with Nandi Bushell, live stream gigs and the release of their new single No Son Of Mine this week.

