Some Bloke Has Created A LEGO Tutorial Of A Bin Chicken On A Wheelie Bin

Youuuu beauty! An Aussie bloke has given us the LEGO creation of all LEGO creations, publishing a tutorial on how to do the most Australian scene ever: Ibis getting food out of wheelie bins.

To be honest, that's a sight we see a bit too often, so it makes perfect sense.

Waller Customs is the company behind the Ibis creation, shining light on The Australian Bin Chicken and capturing "modern Australian city life". Beautiful.

Ken Oath! | Image: Waller Customs

The best part is you can make it yourself with all the directions from their website

Get around it!

