Some Bloke Just Reviewed The Best Goon Sacks In Australia

Some Aussie YouTuber has taken one for the team and reviewed a bunch of goon sacks because someone's gotta to do it, right?

Jordan Shanks, who's known as Friendlyjordies on YouTube, gave around 7 goon sacks a good ol' go.

So next time you find yourself in the bottle-o looking for a sack to tie you over the weekend, you can refer back to this video for a solid review.

The first cab off the rank is the Tangle Vine's Chardonnay, followed by In Top Company's Rosé, Banrock Station's Moscato, Winesmith's Riesling, De Bortoli's Premium Cabernet Merlot, Walker Grove's Chardonnay and finally, Stanley Premium Tawny.

Here's the video for your viewing pleasure:

I'm not sure if I'm repulsed or intrigued by that video. Thanks Jordan, for putting in the hard yards for us!

