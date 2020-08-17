Roo and Ditts reviewed a disappointing (to say the least) weekend for the two South Australia teams.

Roo in particular did not hold back after the latest embarrassment for the Crows. Ditts reckons watching Adelaide's 57 point bashing by the Western Bulldogs was "the most frustrated I've seen you" and Roo backed up his disappointment by running through the Adelaide team - there weren't many who could hold their head up.

Adelaide's other AFL side didn't have a great one either over the weekend. Port were on a great run until they came up against Geelong, suffering a 10 goal loss.

Needless to say, neither Roo or Ditts came away from the weekend in a good mood. Roo held nothing back in this Round 12 review.

"It was a really poor performance." Roo stated "It's scary how easy they got the ball out of the midfield. It's a big issue at the club and it's getting worse."

Roo & Ditts Round 12 Review:

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!